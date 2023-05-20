4,931 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,931 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $171.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

