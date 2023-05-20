51job Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for ON (NYSE:ONON)

51job reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ON from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ON from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Williams Trading lowered shares of ON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ON to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of ON from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.94.
ON Stock Down 3.0 %
ON stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. ON has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $34.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ON by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
