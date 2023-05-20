6,051 Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Hormel Foods by 331.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,263,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,435,000 after acquiring an additional 971,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,240,000 after acquiring an additional 736,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Hormel Foods by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,031,000 after acquiring an additional 525,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,499,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,570,000 after acquiring an additional 498,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $39.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.66. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

