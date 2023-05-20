6,135 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,302,000 after buying an additional 7,733,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,234 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after buying an additional 697,332 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,610,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,341,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,317,000 after buying an additional 417,585 shares during the period.

EFG stock opened at $96.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

