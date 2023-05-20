7Pixels 1-Day Volume Reaches $9,657.44 (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for $2.13 or 0.00007935 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $34.56 million and $9,657.44 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.13661989 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9,566.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

