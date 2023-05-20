9,417 Shares in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 45,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGH stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.47.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business had revenue of $202.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Textainer Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment includes standard dry freight containers and also includes refrigerated and other special-purpose containers.

