943 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Acquired by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Linde by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Up 0.9 %

LIN stock opened at $371.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.09. The stock has a market cap of $182.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Barclays upped their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,211 shares of company stock valued at $24,589,579. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

