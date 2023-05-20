A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Brian Becker Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) CFO Brian Becker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $176,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Becker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Brian Becker sold 526 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $7,558.62.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $14.10 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,848,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $183,532,000 after buying an additional 260,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in A10 Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,814,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,159,000 after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in A10 Networks by 13.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,521,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,456,000 after purchasing an additional 308,059 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in A10 Networks by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,619,000 after purchasing an additional 209,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in A10 Networks by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,486,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,995,000 after purchasing an additional 153,784 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

