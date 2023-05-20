AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.56

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and traded as low as $17.50. AB SKF (publ) shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 8,746 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SKFRY. Handelsbanken lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AB SKF (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

AB SKF (publ) Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.45.

About AB SKF (publ)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

