AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,147,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.4% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of AbbVie worth $185,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,610,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565,926. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.95. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $256.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,897 shares of company stock worth $24,211,983 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

