Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $289.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $322.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

