Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Rating) fell 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.49. 1,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 16,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
Acreage Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.
About Acreage
Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acreage (ACRDF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.