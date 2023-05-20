Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATNM. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. William Blair lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Actinium Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $223.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.38.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,885.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. Analysts forecast that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNM. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1,247.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 197,494 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,098,000. Sentinus LLC boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 548.0% during the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 149,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 126,050 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 330.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 90,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel targeted therapies. It also develops and markets medicines for relapsed or refractory cancer patients. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

