Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.60 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 133.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23,175 shares in the last quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance

ADAP stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.26.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.46% and a negative net margin of 160.39%. The business had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision and development of novel cell therapies and novel cancer immunotherapy products to people with cancer. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

