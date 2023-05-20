Adshares (ADS) Price Hits $0.83 on Major Exchanges

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 20th. Adshares has a total market cap of $32.18 million and $516,218.04 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00003086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Adshares has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006962 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003322 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003450 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001040 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001462 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.
Adshares Coin Profile
ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 38,751,499 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares.
The mission of Adshares is to become the global web3 advertising standard. Available to any media, websites, metaverses, games, social media, VR/AR, and mobile apps.
Adshares is creating infrastructure for decentralized advertising and providing the software to marketers, advertisers, agencies, media companies and the ad tech in general. The monetization is possible by joining the publisher network and making one’s space available as ad placements.
The implementation of our blockchain and software tools are highly scalable for the entire advertising market and may function as the default marketing planning solution for any companies, metaverses, and P2E blockchain games.”
Adshares Coin Trading
