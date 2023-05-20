Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $617.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

WMS traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,812. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.69. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $75.02 and a one year high of $153.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.45 and a 200-day moving average of $87.51.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMS. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

