Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Given New $9.80 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $9.80 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AMTX. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Aemetis from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an underweight rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.09.

Aemetis Trading Up 32.0 %

AMTX stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.22. 8,946,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,288. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Institutional Trading of Aemetis

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $66.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 173.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Aemetis by 542.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Aemetis by 105.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Aemetis in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Aemetis in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

