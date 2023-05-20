Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $12,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 534.9% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,111 shares of company stock worth $6,740,998. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aflac Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

NYSE:AFL opened at $66.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.63. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

