Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,454,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 318,471 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies comprises about 2.0% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of Agilent Technologies worth $367,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on A. Barclays initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.64.

A traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $128.87. 1,480,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,604. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

