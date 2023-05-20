Aimee S. Weisner Purchases 22,153 Shares of LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) Stock

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) Director Aimee S. Weisner purchased 22,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,376.27. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LENSAR Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of LENSAR stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. LENSAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99.

Get LENSAR alerts:

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). LENSAR had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LENSAR

LENSAR Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNSR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in LENSAR during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LENSAR during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in LENSAR by 1,073.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 22,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in LENSAR by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in LENSAR by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 57,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.