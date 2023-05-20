Aimee S. Weisner Purchases 22,153 Shares of LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) Stock

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) Director Aimee S. Weisner purchased 22,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,376.27. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
LENSAR Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of LENSAR stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. LENSAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99.
LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). LENSAR had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LENSAR
LENSAR Company Profile
LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LENSAR (LNSR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.