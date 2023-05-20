Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$23.75 by Analysts at Cormark

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$25.75 to C$23.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a reduce rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital raised their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.81.

TSE:AC opened at C$21.81 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$15.57 and a 1 year high of C$23.54. The stock has a market cap of C$7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.41). The firm had revenue of C$4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.43 billion. Equities analysts predict that Air Canada will post 2.608284 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

