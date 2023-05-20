Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Price Target Lowered to $0.25 at National Bankshares

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from $0.50 to $0.25 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.
Akumin Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AKU opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.02. Akumin has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91.
Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Akumin had a negative net margin of 21.45% and a negative return on equity of 71.19%. The firm had revenue of $184.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akumin will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Akumin
Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services and solutions. It operates under the Radiology and Oncology segments. The Oncology segment includes delivering ionizing radiation to treat malignant and benign disease processes under the direction of a radiation oncologist.
