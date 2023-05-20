Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Price Target Lowered to $0.25 at National Bankshares

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from $0.50 to $0.25 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Akumin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKU opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.02. Akumin has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Akumin had a negative net margin of 21.45% and a negative return on equity of 71.19%. The firm had revenue of $184.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akumin will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Akumin

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKU. Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akumin during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akumin by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,710,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 43,737 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Akumin by 1,798.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 55,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akumin by 365.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 537,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akumin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services and solutions. It operates under the Radiology and Oncology segments. The Oncology segment includes delivering ionizing radiation to treat malignant and benign disease processes under the direction of a radiation oncologist.

