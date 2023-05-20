Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.74.

Albemarle Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:ALB opened at $204.15 on Thursday. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,684,541,000 after buying an additional 158,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,582,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,118,007,000 after acquiring an additional 260,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 532,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

