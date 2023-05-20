Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.74.
Albemarle Stock Down 2.9 %
NYSE:ALB opened at $204.15 on Thursday. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.28.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,684,541,000 after buying an additional 158,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,582,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,118,007,000 after acquiring an additional 260,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 532,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.
