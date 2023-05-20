Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $577.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 326.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 269,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 206,348 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $666,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 21,768 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

