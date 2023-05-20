Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) versus Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Financial Survey

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Aldeyra Therapeutics has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aldeyra Therapeutics and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics N/A -38.98% -32.88% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals N/A -117.51% -78.99%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aldeyra Therapeutics and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.74%. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,139.93%. Given Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aldeyra Therapeutics and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics N/A N/A -$62.03 million ($1.04) -9.47 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$21.20 million ($1.95) -0.33

Aldeyra Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.1% of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aldeyra Therapeutics beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A. Reproxalap is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. The company’s clinical pipeline also includes ADX-2191, a dihydrofolate reductase inhibitor in Phase 3 testing for proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and ADX-1612, a chaperome inhibitor in Phase 2 testing for COVID-19 and ovarian cancer.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates. Its products include CYC065, seliciclib, and sapacitabine. The company was founded by Ronald J. Berenson, David Philip Lane, and David Glover on August 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ.

