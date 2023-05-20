Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.51 and last traded at $14.51. 203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Alger 35 ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.05.

About Alger 35 ETF

(Get Rating)

The Alger 35 ETF (ATFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. ATFV was launched on May 3, 2021 and is managed by Alger.

Read More

