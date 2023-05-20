Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $144.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. KGI Securities raised shares of Alibaba Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.63.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BABA traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.98. 21,571,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,360,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company has a market cap of $222.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.98.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $35.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.