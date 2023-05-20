Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $132.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.63.

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $83.98. The stock had a trading volume of 21,571,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,360,900. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $222.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.98. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $35.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

