Allie Family Office LLC Acquires New Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Allie Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000. Alibaba Group makes up 0.8% of Allie Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 128,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 915,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,656,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,961,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.63.

Shares of BABA opened at $83.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $222.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $35.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

