Allie Family Office LLC Invests $254,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Allie Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 253,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Allie Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Marriott International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,198,000 after purchasing an additional 548,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,285,000 after acquiring an additional 281,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,763,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,344,000 after purchasing an additional 51,077 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,591,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,858,000 after purchasing an additional 371,366 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $178.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $183.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,984 shares of company stock worth $4,557,049 in the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

