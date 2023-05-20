AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) CEO Diana Brainard Sells 4,536 Shares

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,536 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $19,096.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 916,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,003.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Diana Brainard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, Diana Brainard sold 8,408 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $31,193.68.

AlloVir Price Performance

NASDAQ ALVR opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55. AlloVir, Inc. has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $10.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. Analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of AlloVir from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, SVB Securities raised their target price on shares of AlloVir from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

