alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Trading Down 2.4%

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €5.26 ($5.72) and last traded at €5.40 ($5.87). Approximately 11,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 583,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.53 ($6.01).

alstria office REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $958.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.18.

About alstria office REIT

(Get Rating)

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.