Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Sold by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,162 shares of the software’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,882,029 shares of the software’s stock worth $130,377,000 after acquiring an additional 452,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock valued at $79,104,000 after purchasing an additional 244,872 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 405.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,186 shares of the software’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 154,199 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth $4,139,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Amy Messano sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $33,132.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,615.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $221,971.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy Messano sold 519 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $33,132.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,615.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,301 shares of company stock worth $20,770,979. 22.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $69.89 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $72.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $160.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.01 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

