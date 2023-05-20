AltraVue Capital LLC Has $38.43 Million Stock Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,930 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 54,290 shares during the period. ePlus accounts for approximately 5.4% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned 3.23% of ePlus worth $38,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ePlus by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of ePlus by 862.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ePlus by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLUS traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 99,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,563. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $62.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ePlus Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ePlus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.