AltraVue Capital LLC Sells 510 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

AltraVue Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Argan makes up 1.8% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned 2.62% of Argan worth $13,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 125,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,766,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,151,000 after buying an additional 19,662 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Argan Stock Down 0.3 %

AGX stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.61. The company had a trading volume of 60,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,900. The company has a market capitalization of $558.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.62. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.54.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.78 million for the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.70%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argan in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Argan

Argan, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the operations of its wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Power Industry Services, Telecommunications Infrastructure Services, and Industrial Fabrication and Field Services. The Power Industry Services segment includes engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market.

