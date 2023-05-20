Altria Group, Inc. (MO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share on Monday, July 10th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Altria Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Altria Group has a dividend payout ratio of 71.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Altria Group to earn $5.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.8%.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.30. 6,557,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,183,288. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.86. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $54.89. The firm has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 64.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

