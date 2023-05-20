Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Amedisys from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.94.

Amedisys Stock Up 3.9 %

Amedisys stock opened at $79.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $131.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.53.

Insider Activity at Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $510,628.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,633,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,461,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after acquiring an additional 386,411 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 329,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,014,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

Further Reading

