American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in American Express by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.95. 2,258,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.06. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $113.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.41.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

