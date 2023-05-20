AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

AMSF opened at $54.39 on Thursday. AMERISAFE has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $60.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 256.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 248.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 20.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMERISAFE, Inc engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. The firm covers the construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime industries. The company was founded by Millard E. Morris in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, LA.

