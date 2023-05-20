Analysts Set Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Price Target at $22.17

Shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Separately, Barclays raised Klépierre from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Klépierre Trading Down 7.0 %

OTCMKTS KLPEF opened at $21.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78. Klépierre has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Klépierre

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Italy, Scandinavia, Iberia, Netherlands and Germany, Central Europe, and Other Countries. The France segment includes Belgium and other retail properties.

