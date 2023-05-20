Analysts Set Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) PT at $76.86

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.86.

PNFP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,453,000 after acquiring an additional 289,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,257,000 after acquiring an additional 19,631 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,904,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,612,000 after acquiring an additional 66,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,492,000 after acquiring an additional 514,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 28.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,120,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,979,000 after buying an additional 466,299 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $49.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average is $68.36. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $401.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.