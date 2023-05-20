Analysts Set Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) PT at $76.86

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.86.
PNFP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.
Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners
In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners
Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance
NASDAQ PNFP opened at $49.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average is $68.36. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00.
Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $401.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.
About Pinnacle Financial Partners
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals.
