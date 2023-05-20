Analysts Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target at $87.75

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNS. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

BNS stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $68.59. The firm has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.61.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.15). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.774 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,462,000 after acquiring an additional 81,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

