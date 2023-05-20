Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $81.00

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 81 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 82.50 ($1.03), with a volume of 36250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.50 ($1.02).

Anexo Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £97.34 million, a PE ratio of 476.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 99.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 106.14.

Anexo Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Anexo Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. Anexo Group’s payout ratio is currently 588.24%.

Anexo Group Company Profile

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. It offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents. The company also provides integrated end-to-end services, such as the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges through to the management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claims.

