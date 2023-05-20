Ankr Price Hits $0.0260 on Major Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $259.86 million and $17.62 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ankr has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00026024 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018140 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001108 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,890.72 or 1.00011445 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02592296 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 205 active market(s) with $19,970,780.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.