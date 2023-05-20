Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $354.00

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 354 ($4.43) and traded as low as GBX 198.55 ($2.49). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.63), with a volume of 79,582 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Anpario Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £50.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1,400.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 242.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 351.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Anpario Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Anpario

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a GBX 7.35 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.15. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

In related news, insider Richard Edwards purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £50,750 ($63,572.59). In other news, insider Richard Edwards bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 203 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £50,750 ($63,572.59). Also, insider Marc Wilson sold 2,055 shares of Anpario stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.71), for a total transaction of £4,438.80 ($5,560.32). Corporate insiders own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

About Anpario

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

