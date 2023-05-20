ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $305.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $333.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $313.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,383.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock worth $5,165,597. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 106.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Further Reading

