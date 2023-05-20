Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.91.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,844,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 165.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Antero Resources by 20.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 3.46.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

