Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.91.
A number of equities analysts have commented on AR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,844,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources
Antero Resources Price Performance
Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 3.46.
Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Antero Resources Company Profile
Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Antero Resources (AR)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.