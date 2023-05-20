Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.08.

Antero Resources Trading Down 0.0 %

Antero Resources stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04.

Insider Activity

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Antero Resources by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

Featured Articles

