Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on May 31st

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AFT opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $13.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 27.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth $181,000.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

