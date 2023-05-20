Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Announces Earnings Results

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Applied Materials updated its Q3 guidance to $1.56-1.92 EPS.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $126.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $132.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 5.7% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,139 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 8.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.85.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

